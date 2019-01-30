Shadoe River Sanders was convicted of Residential Burglary today following a three-day jury trial. On January 5, 2018, Sanders entered a home on Greenstone Place in Redding. He was confronted by homeowners and left with their house keys and garage door openers. He was located by Officer Hebert with the Redding Police Department approximately one and a half hours later as he was walking back to the residence carrying a grocery bag and three-foot-long metal bar.

Sanders was on two grants of felony probation at the time he committed this offense and he was found to be in violation of his probation. His sentencing on all three matters is scheduled for March 8, 2019. Sanders is facing up to eight year and four months in state prison.