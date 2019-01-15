Click on ad for more info

On January 14, 2019 at about 12:41 p.m., Redding Police (RPD) officers were dispatched to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on Old Oregon Trail near La Crescenta Drive involving a silver Ford F-150. Before officers arrived on scene, Redding Fire Department (RFD) used extrication tools to access the white adult male driver. The driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on witness statements and evidence, the driver sideswiped another vehicle driven by Tatyana Bobrick, age 49 years of Redding, on Bear Mountain Road as she was coming to a stop at Old Oregon Trail. The driver of the Ford F-150 did not stop and continued westbound on Old Oregon Trail at a high rate of speed. Tatyana Bobrick was wearing her seatbelt and not injured in the traffic collision.

According to witness statements, the driver of the Ford F-150 lost control of his vehicle west of La Crescenta Drive while continuing to drive at a high rate of speed and left the roadway on the north side, striking trees. The vehicle rolled and came to rest. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol was a factor in the collisions.