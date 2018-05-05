On May 4th, 2018, at about 9:02 P.M., officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Lake Boulevard and Northpoint Drive, regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision.

When officers arrived, they located a male subject down on the side of the roadway with an obvious head wound. The male was identified through prior contacts as Anthony Tyrone Revis, age 51 of Redding. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Revis was operating a motorized bicycle at the time of the collision. He was not wearing a helmet and the bicycle did not have any operational lighting equipment affixed. Revis was transported to Mercy Medical center for treatment of major injuries.

The driver of the vehicle (Dodge Caravan) was identified as Bobbie Windle, age 28 of Redding. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Windle and two independent witnesses advised that Windle was traveling eastbound on Lake Boulevard near the intersection of Northpoint Drive when Revis crossed over Lake Boulevard directly in front of Windle. Revis was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle he was operating had no lighting equipment. Windle was unable to avoid the collision. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.