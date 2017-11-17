On November 16, 2017, at around 4:42 PM, Officer Hull with the Redding Police Department responded to McDonalds, located at 88 Lake Boulevard, Redding, CA, regarding a report of an attempted robbery that occurred to a customer at the business. The victim was identified as 74 year old Gary Mace, of Redding.

Mr. Mace said he went in the bathroom and was immediately approached by a white male adult, later identified as 29 year old,

Michael Converse

of Redding. Converse had his right hand behind his back as if he had a weapon. Converse told Mr. Mace to give him his wallet, said that he had a gun and would shoot Mr. Mace. Mr. Mace told Converse to “go ahead,” then pushed Converse backwards towards the exit of the bathroom. Converse exited the bathroom and fled on foot. Converse did not manage to take any of Mr. Mace’s belongings.

McDonalds management informed Officer Hull that Converse had continued to loiter in the parking lot after the incident. Officer Hull checked the area for Converse and located him standing near the RABA bus stop, located on Masonic Avenue. Converse was contacted and detained without incident. Converse was positively identified from a witness and surveillance footage from the business, as the subject responsible for the attempted robbery. Officer Hull interviewed Converse who admitted to his involvement.

Converse was found to be on Parole. He was recently released in October 2017, after serving four and a half years in prison. Converse was booked into the Shasta County Jail for attempted robbery, elder abuse, and a hold was placed on him by Parole.