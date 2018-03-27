On March 26, 2018, at 8:20 p.m. Redding Police Officers received a call from a domestic violence victim who was driving in the area of Highway 273 and Canyon Road. The victim was in her vehicle attempting to flee from her attacker Marty Dupree Hilliard, 42 years of age of Redding. Hilliard, who was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette, was actively pursuing the victim and attempting to block her vehicle in the roadway.

The victim, in fear for her safety, continued driving and fled to the City of Anderson. Anderson Police Officers located Hilliard in his vehicle trailing the victim. A traffic stop was attempted by the Anderson Police Officers; however, Hilliard failed to stop and fled the area at a high rate speed.

Redding Police Officers contacted the victim and conducted an investigation. Officer Travis Williams confirmed Hilliard had assaulted and threatened to harm the victim. The investigation also revealed Hilliard had been stalking her and was possibly in possession of firearms. A BOLO was broadcasted for Hilliard with the description of his vehicle.

At approximately 10:03 p.m. California Highway Patrol Officers located Hilliard’s vehicle in the Sundial Bridge parking lot. Hilliard was not found at the location. Redding Police Officers with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol helicopter conducted a neighborhood canvass.

The suspect was observed by Redding Police Officer Jason Rhoads in the area of Liberty Street and Trinity Street. Hilliard failed to obey orders from Officer Rhoads and ran away. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and worked collectively with the California Highway Patrol helicopter to find Hilliard in the area of East Street and Trinity Street. Hilliard continued to run from officers and threw a garbage waste bin at Officer Rhoads while fleeing.

Officer Rhoads was able to catch up to Hilliard who resisted arrest and fought with Officer Rhoads. Officer Travis Williams and K9 Otto arrived on scene to assist Officer Rhoads. K9 Otto was deployed and helped take Hilliard into custody.

Hilliard was medically cleared and later booked at the Shasta County Jail for domestic violence, stalking, terrorist threats, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude a police officer. No firearms were located on Hilliard at the time of the arrest.

Once again, this case is a great example of local law enforcement agencies working in partnership to keep our community safe.