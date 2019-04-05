On Friday, April 5, 2019, at approximately 11:07 a.m.., deputies were dispatched to 12818 Newtown Rd. for a possible burglary in progress. The reporting party advised he was watching his video surveillance footage of a male subject, wearing a navy blue hoodie and maroon backpack, trying to gain entry into the residence through a window.

Deputies from the City of Shasta Lake responded to the area and contacted a male subject matching the description on Ashby Rd. near Pine Grove Ave. The male subject was riding a bicycle and was later identified as Michael Paul Miceli (39 yrs). Upon further investigation, Miceli was positively identified as the subject attempting to gain entry into the residence. Deputies located several damaged windows, a damaged sliding glass door, and a damaged surveillance camera. It was also determined that Miceli was not able to fully gain entry into the residence. A probation check indicated that Miceli was on active felony probation for prior burglaries.

Miceli was arrested for felony vandalism, attempted burglary, and violation of probation. Miceli was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked on the above charges.