On May 17, 2018, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to Rocha’s Auto Service located on the 2500 block of Shasta View Drive for a burglary in progress. Officers received reports that a suspect was breaking into several vehicles at the business. Officers arrived and observed the suspect inside one of the business vehicles.

The suspect was later identified as Jason Christopher Parker, 38 years old, of Redding. Upon arrival, officers observed Parker flee on foot. Officers chased after Parker and were able to detain him a short distance later.

The investigation revealed Parker had possibly gained entry into a vehicle through a previously broken window. Officers located a large rock on the floorboard of the vehicle. In addition, the vehicle had a broken steering column as a result of Parker attempting to steal it. During a search of Parker, incident to his arrest, he was found to have a large screwdriver on his person which is believed to have been used in the attempted vehicle theft. No other vehicles were broken into.

Parker was arrested for burglary, being possession of burglary tools, attempted vehicle theft and resisting arrest.