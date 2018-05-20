On May 19th, 2018, at about 8:43 P.M., officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Mistletoe Lane and Shasta Pines Way, regarding a single vehicle accident. The vehicle, a 2013 Kia Optima was reportedly on its roof and the solo occupant trapped.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, the male driver, Christian Serratos, 21 years old of Redding, was removed from the vehicle by some bystanders. Serratos was suffering from scrapes and abrasions and was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment. It is believed that he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that Serratos was westbound on Mistletoe Lane at an unknown speed. His vehicle struck a raised center media near the front of Mistletoe school. The vehicle struck several fences on the north side of the roadway and sheared a power pole in half. Power lines were down in the roadway however, residents in the area did not lose power. Mistletoe Lane was closed for several hours while R.E.U replaced the power pole.

Officers contacted Serratos at the hospital and conducted a D.U.I investigation. Serratos admitted to drinking prior to driving and was ultimately arrested and booked for driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.