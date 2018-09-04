On Monday, September 3, 2018, at 4:15 P.M., SHASCOM received a 911 call from Lucille Cristiani (72 years old) stating her son Richard Cristiani (DOB 11-15-65) was threatening to kill her and his 50 year old sister, Maria Scott, while chasing them with a butcher knife. The mother and sister were able to escape their home at 21435 Coleman St. in Lakehead, Ca. and call 911.

Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) surrounded the house. Utilizing a patrol car’s public address radio system, commands were given for nearly 30 minutes telling Richard to exit the house. There was no response from inside the residence during the entire time.

Deputies entered the home and began a systematic search of the rooms. Richard suddenly appeared from a bedroom and refused to obey officer’s commands. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office K9 “Thor” was deployed to take Richard into custody. Richard fought with the K9 as well as deputies who were placing him in handcuffs. Eventually, Richard was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be medically cleared. The knife was located in the house and it had a ten-inch blade and a total length of fifteen inches.

Richard was booked into the Shasta County Jail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Terrorist Threats, Elder Abuse and Resisting a Peace Officer