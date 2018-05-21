On May 21, 2018, at 5:50 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the area of the Verizon Wireless store, located on Hilltop Drive. An employee reported that a male subject stole merchandise from the store and fled across Hilltop Drive. The suspect was observed going inside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Officers arrived at Dick’s Sporting Goods and recognized Brady Michael Phipps (42 years of Redding) as the suspect. Phipps climbed up a ladder and hid the stolen merchandise in the rafters. He then grabbed a bicycle from the business and began riding it through the store to escape from officers. An officer knocked Phipps off the bicycle as he tried to ride out of the store. He continued to resist arrest and was eventually taken into custody. Phipps was booked at the Shasta County Jail.

Phipps is on Parole through the California Department of Corrections. This makes Phipps 12th booking at the Shasta County Jail since 2017. He was last arrested on April 30th after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The stolen property was later recovered at Dick’s Sporting Goods. An officer sustained a minor injury during the arrest and was treated and released from a medical facility.