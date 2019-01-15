Click on ad for more info

On Sunday Jan. 13, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., SHASCOM received a call from a male subj,ect, later identified as Randy Fisher (DOB 12/18/65), stating he was armed with a 357 magnum pistol and was shooting it off. Fisher also stated he started a fire to his house by blowing it up. Fisher became uncooperative with the SHASCOM call taker but stated he would put his firearms in the dryer when law enforcement arrived. Fisher’s home is located at 6575 Turtle Lane.

Due to Fisher’s bizarre comments on the phone, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area with CAL-FIRE personnel. Upon arrival there was no sign of a fire at Fisher’s home. A deputy was able to speak with Fisher by phone. Fisher stated his house and phone were “bugged” and that he could hear voices in his head yelling for help. The deputy spent close to twenty-five minutes on the phone with Fisher asking him to come out and speak with us. Fisher refused to come out and stated he was armed with a 357 magnum pistol and a shotgun. Due to Fisher being mentally unstable, possibly armed and not causing a threat to anyone at that time, deputies left the location.

At approximately 10:28 a.m. a deputy was in the area of Turtle Lane and saw black smoke rising into the sky. He drove down Turtle Lane and discovered the mobile home at 6575 Turtle Lane was on fire. Other deputies arrived and they found Fisher wearing a robe and some undergarments standing on the south side of his trailer trying to put out the fire with a garden hose. Fearing that Fisher may still be armed with a 357 magnum the deputies ordered Fisher to step away from the residence and walk out to the road where their patrol cars were located. Fisher refused to walk to the deputies and began yelling profanity at them. By now the trailer was almost fully engulfed and spreading to the surrounding trees.

The fire was now threatening neighboring homes which were in close proximity. Fire personnel was unable to fight the fire until Fisher was removed from the location. Deputies went to arrest Fisher for obstructing fire personnel and law enforcement officers. Deputies moved towards Fisher while giving him commands to lay down on the ground. Fisher refused to obey the commands and was screaming profanity at the deputies while continuing to spray the trailer with water from the garden hose. Fearing Fisher may still be armed, a “less lethal” shotgun was used. Fisher was shot multiple times with “Beanbag rounds” but he still failed to comply with commands. Fisher charged at the deputies and he was taken to the ground. Fisher fought with the deputies while in close proximity to the burning trailer. Ammunition and other items were now exploding within the trailer. After an extensive struggle deputies were able to handcuff Fisher and carry him away while he continued to kick at deputies and yell profanity at them. Fisher was removed from the location and fire personnel were able to battle the fire, saving the neighboring homes.

Fisher was checked at the scene by an ambulance crew then transported to SRMC to be medically cleared for booking into the Shasta County Jail. Several baggies of methamphetamine were found in Fisher’s robe pocket. Fisher was booked into the Shasta County Jail for assault on a peace officer, obstructing and delaying a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. CAL-FIRE is also investigating the fire and will be filing additional arson charges.