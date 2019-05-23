This summer, come with the Cascade Theatre to the Greek isles and experience Mamma Mia! from Friday, June 14th through Saturday, June 22, 2019. This year’s production is produced by Jefferson Live!, with artistic direction by Regina Hope Mancha and

direction by John Truitt.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never

forget!

Shows are: June 14 at 7:30 pm, June 15th at 2:00 and 7:30 pm, June 20th at 7:30 pm, June 21st at 7:30 pm, and June 22nd at 2:00 and 7:30 pm. The Saturday, June 15th at 2:00 pm performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

Tickets are $22-$30 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2018-2019 Cascade Theatre Performance

Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.