On Sunday, December 8, 2019, at approximately 9:00 am, SHASCOM dispatch center received a call from a store employee at the Midway Market stating a male subject had just robbed the store at gunpoint. According to the store clerk, the suspect had just left the store and walked away. The market is located at 7200 Highway 273 in Anderson, Ca.

Deputies arrived at the market around 9:11 am and began searching the area utilizing a Sheriff’s Office K9 and a California Highway Patrol helicopter. After an extensive search the suspect was not found.

According to the clerk, a White male adult in his 20’s, 5’8” to 5’10”, wearing a bandana over his face, came into the market holding a pistol. The suspect told the clerk to give him the money from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Attached is a picture of the suspect from the store’s surveillance camera. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6025 or contact Secret Witness of Shasta County online or by phone at (530) 243-2319.