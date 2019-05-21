On May 20th, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Officer Odell stopped a man riding a bicycle near the intersection of Market Street and South Street. The man was identified as Jon Dale Hubert, 34 years, of Redding. He was riding a bicycle without proper lighting equipment.

Hubert was found to be on post-release community supervision. A search of his person revealed he was in possession of approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine. During the investigation, Officer Odell learned Hubert was selling the methamphetamine. Hubert was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and violating the terms of his post-release community supervision. He was transported to Shasta County Jail where he was booked.

The Redding Police Department wants to remind you to please say no to drugs and ensure your bicycle has the proper lighting and is equipped for night time riding.