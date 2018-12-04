Officer B. Berg responded to a call in the downtown area at approximately 11:00 a.m. The victim and her four-year-old daughter were just finishing shopping at People of Progress when they encountered Matthew Pierce, 33 years of Redding, loitering near their car. Pierce had just caused a disturbance at Napa Auto Parts and then encountered the victims.

Pierce allegedly began yelling at the victims and then threatened to sexually assault the child. Pierce pulled his pants down and began masturbating in the direction of the victims, exposing his genitalia. Citizens intervened and Pierce walked away.

Pierce was located in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Market Street. He was positively identified by the victims and witnesses. Pierce was subsequently arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for annoy/molest a minor, indecent exposure, and criminal threats.