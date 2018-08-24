On August 22, 2018, at approximately 1800 hours, a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to 4605 Harrison Avenue Redding, California regarding a fatal shooting. The decedent suffered a traumatic injury as the result of an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 34 year old Burl William Hall II of Shasta Lake, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. The shooting remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.