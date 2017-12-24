A burglar broke into the Chevron Station on Eureka Way in downtown Redding early this Christmas Eve morning. The burglar was brazen enough to return to the business three hours later and was captured.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., the owner of the Chevron Gas Station, located on Eureka Way in downtown Redding, received a burglary alarm activation and responded to his business. When he arrived he found a window to the front of the store had been broken out and merchandise, to include a carton of cigarettes, was stolen.

Officer T. Braud arrived to investigate. Officer Braud reviewed video surveillance and noted the suspect was wearing very distinctive clothing. The suspect used a blanket to hide his face during the break-in.

Officer Braud began walking around the business to find any other clues when he encountered Hendricks. Officer Braud recognized Hendricks from a similar investigation that had been documented a month prior where Hendricks had stolen cigarettes from the 7-11 on Eureka Way.

Officer Braud noted Hendricks was wearing a jacket and shoes that matched the suspect’s clothing from the video surveillance. Hendricks was in possession of merchandise that had been stolen, to include some of the unopened packs of cigarettes. Hendricks insisted he did not commit the crime but he could not explain where he obtained the cigarettes from.

Most of the merchandise was returned to the owner who was in the process of replacing the front window glass. Hendricks was arrested and booked for commercial burglary and for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.