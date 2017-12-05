On February 6, 2017, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received information about a 32 year old Shasta County resident, Daniel James Francioni, having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 14 year old confidential female. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and discovered 3 additional female confidential victims who were 15 and 16 years of age when the sexual acts occurred. The sexual acts with the three additional victim’s occurred from 2007-2016.

On November 29th, 2017, a Shasta County Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for Francioni. The charges included; 5 counts of 261.5(d) PC – Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16 years of age and 2 counts of 289(d) PC – penetration with a foreign object. The judge set bail at $1,000,000.00.

On November 30th, 2017, detectives arrested Francioni near his residence, at the intersection of Olinda Road and Happy Valley Road, Anderson, CA. Francioni was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked on the aforementioned arrest warrant. Francioni remains in custody at the Shasta County Jail.

Based upon the circumstances and length of time that Francioni has been reportedly committing these crimes, detectives believe there are other possible sexual assault victims of Francioni that have not yet been identified. If anyone has information about this investigation or knows of other victims they are urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.