On March 5th 2018, an employee from REACH Air Medical Services reported the theft of a valuable helicopter helmet from an equipment room at Shasta Regional Medical Center. There were no leads at the time of the theft report.

On April 11th 2018, REACH employees contacted the Redding Police Department and reported someone was attempting to sell the stolen helmet on Facebook Marketplace. Officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit conducted an undercover operation to meet with the seller and to purchase the stolen helmet.

Officers met with Nicholas Brunsvik, 27 years, of Redding. Brunsvik was in possession of the stolen REACH helmet. When Brunsvik was confronted, he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly subdued by the officers on scene. Brunsvik was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and for a misdemeanor warrant. Brunsvik was booked into the Shasta County jail and the helmet was returned to REACH employees.