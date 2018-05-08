On May 8, 2018, at approximately 12:00 p.m, Cypress School staff contacted the Redding Police Department advising they observed a male subject standing near the campus acting suspiciously. Upon further observation, they discovered that the subject, James Wayne Watkins (48 years old), was masturbating while looking through the chain link fence watching the students on the playground. While the staff was reporting the incident to police, Watkins left the location on foot.

Officers immediately flooded the area in an attempt to apprehend Watkins. A thorough search was conducted. Watkins was located at the intersection of Pine Street and South Street where he was taken into custody without incident. Witnesses responded to the arrest location and positively identified Watkins as the suspect masturbating while watching children on the school campus.

A records check revealed Watkins is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) through Shasta County for a narcotic related offense. Watkins was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for indecent exposure and revocation of his post-release community supervision. Watkins has prior arrests throughout the state for numerous offenses including a prior indecent exposure arrest in February of this year in Sacramento, CA.