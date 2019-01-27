Home Animal Adoption Maggie the tabby is available from SNAP—Pet Adoption of the Week Animal AdoptionAnimal Rescue Maggie the tabby is available from SNAP—Pet Adoption of the Week 01/27/2019 92 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Click on ad for more infoMaggie is a beautiful 7-month-old, tri-colored tabby swirl. She is very friendly and independent. Maggie is available for adoption through SNAP. For more details on Maggie, contact us at snap spayneuterandprotect@gmail.com LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment