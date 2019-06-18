By Palomino Armstrong,

24 HOURS TO SAVE “LUCKY MAN”. This horse was in the direct ship pen. Thankfully, we received a phone call about him and we have been given 24 hours to save him.

Will you save his life??

We are literally his ONLY chance. That is why I named him “Lucky Man”, because he was in the position of having zero chance to go anywhere but to slaughter. We don’t ask why, just how can we make it happen??

We also received an emergency call about 4 ponies who were dumped and are also at risk of heading to slaughter. I never will understand how folks let their animals nearly starve and then just dump them.

However, WE CAN SAVE THEM ALL! IF we raise enough funds, and IF we do it quickly. I have to send money for “Lucky Man” by tomorrow if we are going to save him. We have a bit longer for the ponies, but they are not safe until they are “safe and paid for”.

Good news on the home front. OBSIDIAN has found his forever home. (With his girlfriend). Unfortunately, we need to raise about $ 1400 for fuel, but as seems to happen quite often at Chilly Pepper, God has wrapped all these horses into the same big trip. So we have two of the big ones going to their forever home, TOGETHER :), and we will be picking up and saving 5 more lives.

Out of the 7 orphans at Mama Mel’s Nursery, we still have 2 available. I have 8 young ones here at Chilly Pepper. So although we have had some wonderful adoptions, including Mama and Baby, we are still going through milk like crazy with the remaining 10 babies

_We had some wonderful donations which has kept us in milk and helped with the vetting so far. But the little monkeys are gulping it right up, and the starvation cases from the last rescue are all gaining weight and so appreciative of the groceries they have been consuming. As you can see below, Obsidian looks amazing. :)_

We so appreciate y’all saving these lives!

Thank you as always, for your amazing love and support. We treasure all our Chilly Pepper Family and appreciate the fact that YOU MAKE THIS ALL POSSIBLE!

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO KEEP HELPING US SAVE MORE LIVES, YOU CAN GO TO:

You can go to gofundme You can go to Paypal if you would like to help these horses.

You can donate via check at: Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, PO Box # 190 Golconda, NV 89414 You can also donate via credit card by calling Palomino at 530-339-1458.

NO MATTER HOW BIG OR HOW SMALL – WE SAVE THEM ALL! SAVING GOD’S CRITTERS – FOUR FEET AT A TIME Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab

We are now part of the WIN Organization WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 55-0882407_

If there are ever funds left over from the cost of the rescue itself, the monies are used to feed, vet, care for and provide shelter and proper fencing for the animals once they are saved.