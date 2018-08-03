This was posted at around 9:00 a.m. Friday on Palo Cedro Crime Facebook page

I have posted this before, I just found out they never made it home a nice lady on Sprig took them in and was looking for the owner, but no one has claimed them. She is going to take them to Haven today. They were found in the Millville area. I saw them over a month ago on Bass Pond. So if you know someone in the Millville are missing 2 dogs it’s a large white long haired dog (looks like a Great Pyrenees) (female), and a Rottweiler (male). They were traveling together. I assume they’re from the same home, but I’m not sure. I first saw them on the north end of Bass Pond Rd (over a month ago). Now they are over on Sprig. But the lady is taking them to haven today I believe. The owner needs to claim them within three days; Haven has the right to put them up for adoption after that.