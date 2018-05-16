LONE STRANGERS IDENTIFIED ——LOOT FOUND

The 2018 Lone Strangers have been identified! Randy Slaughter correctly identified the Lone Strangers as Ed Rullman, Owner of CR Gibbs and his sidekick Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridges. Randy will receive a $300 reward for his efforts.

The LOOTwas found this morning under a park bench on the walking trail in Mary Lake. Linda Burke of Redding was the lucky winner and will also receive $300 for her super sleuth prowess.

Details for all Asphalt Cowboys Rodeo Week events can be found here Asphalt Cowboys Website.

Follow the Asphalt Cowboys on FACEBOOK for ongoing and up to the minute details of rodeo week.

GET YOUR PANCAKE BREAKFAST TICKETS. Tickets to the world largest outdoor Pancake Breakfast are also available from any Asphalt Cowboy, at the Paint Mart and Lulus Restaurant. You can reach the Asphalt Cowboys at their World Headquarters at 530-244-1117.