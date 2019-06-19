On Saturday, June 15, 2019, 16 Shasta Cascade Viticulture Association volunteers gathered to help judge the 17 local wine maker’s entries at the Shasta District Fair.

Congratulations to all the wine winners at the 2019 Shasta District Fair.

Amateur Division 104 Conventional Wines

Best of Show

90 Vines (Denise & Jeff Johnson and Ray Weldin)

First Place Winners Listed by Class:

Randy Brix—Red Wines Other Variety

90 Vines—Syrah/Shiraz, Petite Syrah

Gary Venable—Port- Dessert Wine

Second Place Winners Listed by Class:

Jim Milestone—Riesling, Red Wines Other Variety

Gary Venable—Viognier, Blush/Rose

Linda Schuette—Port- Dessert Wine

Third Place Winners Listed by Class:

Randy S Brix—Viognier

Linda Schuette—Red Wines Other Variety

Eric Shelby—Red Wine – Blended