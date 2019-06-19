On Saturday, June 15, 2019, 16 Shasta Cascade Viticulture Association volunteers gathered to help judge the 17 local wine maker’s entries at the Shasta District Fair.
Congratulations to all the wine winners at the 2019 Shasta District Fair.
Amateur Division 104 Conventional Wines
Best of Show
90 Vines (Denise & Jeff Johnson and Ray Weldin)
First Place Winners Listed by Class:
Randy Brix—Red Wines Other Variety
90 Vines—Syrah/Shiraz, Petite Syrah
Gary Venable—Port- Dessert Wine
Second Place Winners Listed by Class:
Jim Milestone—Riesling, Red Wines Other Variety
Gary Venable—Viognier, Blush/Rose
Linda Schuette—Port- Dessert Wine
Third Place Winners Listed by Class:
Randy S Brix—Viognier
Linda Schuette—Red Wines Other Variety
Eric Shelby—Red Wine – Blended
