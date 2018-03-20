Shasta County Youth Come Together for National Kick Butts Day

On March 21 from 9:00 am to noon in the City of Anderson Volonte Park, young people from Shasta County will join thousands of students across the country to take part in Kick Butts Day, a nationwide initiative that turns teens into leaders in the effort to stop youth tobacco use. Students from Anderson New Technology High School will participate in student-led activities to highlight the negative impacts of tobacco use, how tobacco companies target teens, and the impact cigarette butts have on the environment.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year more than 480,000 deaths are tobacco related including deaths from secondhand smoke. When tobacco companies look at teens, they see “replacement customers” for the older smokers killed by their products. As a 1981 Philip Morris marketing report noted, “Today’s teenager is tomorrow’s potential regular customer.” More than 1,000 youth become addicted to tobacco in the United States every day – and one in three of them will die prematurely because of tobacco use. Electronic nicotine delivery devices, or e-cigarettes, have emerged as a way for tobacco companies to recruit customers and create nicotine dependence.

The CDC reports, nearly 4 million U.S. middle and high school students currently used tobacco products in 2016 and about half used two or more tobacco products.

Today’s teens are turning the tables on Big Tobacco by exposing industry lies and manipulations. On Kick Butts Day and throughout the year, they are choosing to STAND OUT…SPEAK UP… and SEIZE CONTROL AGAINST BIG TOBACCO!

For more information about the March 21 event, contact Manuel Meza at (530) 229-8467.