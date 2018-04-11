Each year, thousands of unwanted kittens and puppies end up in shelters because people cannot afford to spay or neuter their pets. But, many local organizations provide subsidized spay and neuter clinics or offer a voucher program in which local veterinarians perform spaying and neutering surgery at reduced cost.

Below are some of Shasta County area organizations and programs that provide assistance.

Spay and Neuter Assistance Program (S.A.F.E) is an organization that provides voucher support to households in Shasta County with incomes below $35,000 and provides opportunities of discount coupons for Shasta County residents with incomes above $35,000. Check website at the beginning of each month. (excludes Intermountain Area, Shingletown and surrounding areas covered by other groups) For more information email: info@safenorthstate.org call: 530-410-6303

SNIPPP – Spay & Neuter Intermountain Pets & Pet Placement organization in McArthur helps to pay for spay/neuter if you live in the Oak Run/Intermountain Area. Vouchers are to help towards dog spays and neuters and assistance to spay or neuter ANY cat (pet or feral) for FREE. Website or email at snippp@frontiernet.net; or call: 530-336-6006.

R.A.I.N. Rescued Animals in Need provides assistance for residence of Shingletown and surrounding areas, vouchers for female cats (other assistance may be available on a case by case basis) 530-474-5885

Mt. Lassen Animal Group provides spay/neuter assistance for dog and cats for Shingletown and surrounding areas 530-474-1503

Haven Humane Society provides spay/neuter vouchers for dogs in the City of Redding. FACEBOOK

The City of Anderson spay/neuter provides vouchers for dogs and cats and for residents of unincorporated Shasta County spay/neuter vouchers for dogs and cats —530-241-2550/530-241-1653

Feral Cat TNR (Trap Neuter Return) program is for feral cats that are brought in to the spay/neuter clinic in a trap and can be fixed for discounted fee, details on Haven Human website: Various other discount programs and low income assistance are available during the year at the Spay/Neuter Clinic as grants allow. Follow them on Facebook for posted specials, call the clinic at 530-241-1658

City of Shasta Lake—Provides spay/neuter assistance vouchers for dogs and cats to residents of Shasta Lake City by calling 530-275-7480.

S.N.A.P. East Valley area—Spay, Neuter and Protect—Spay/Neuter vouchers for cats 530-227-3483 Facebook

C.C.C. – Community Cat Coalition—Identifies free-roaming cat colonies, including feral as well as abandoned, traps to spay/neuter and return to area, or provide for relocation as needed. Website