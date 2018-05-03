At least 18 Shasta County schools will join schools from around the nation to celebrate Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 9. Participating schools include Anderson Heights, Anderson Middle, Anderson New Tech, Bella Vista, Bonny View, Burney, Chrysalis, Cypress Elementary, Junction, Juniper, Lassen View, Happy Valley Primary and Elementary, Manzanita, Redding School of the Arts, Sequoia, Turtle Bay, and Shasta High.

“We’re very excited to have 18 schools participate this year. It’s exciting to see how enthusiastic schools are about participating and that it continues to grow each year,” says Sara Sundquist, Shasta Safe Routes to School Program Coordinator.

Bike to School events work to create safer routes for bicycling and emphasize the importance of children getting physical activity, developing bicycling safety skills, and decreasing traffic congestion and air pollution around the school. The events also help to build connections between families, schools and the broader community. Most participating schools will form “bike trains,” which are supervised groups of students riding to school. “We encourage students to ride in supervised groups, and to wear a helmet,” states Sundquist.

Bike to School Day is organized by the Shasta County Safe Routes to School program, which works with schools in Shasta County to encourage and promote walking and biking to school. To assist with this event or the Safe Routes to School movement, contact Sundquist at 245-6457.

This event is one of many happening during National Bike Month in May, including the Shasta Bike Challenge. To sign up for the challenge and to view a full calendar of local bike events, visit www.shastabikechallenge.org or for more information about National Bike to School Day visit: www.walkbiketoschool.org.