Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, many community members took advantage of the free clean-up day sponsored by the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce in connection with Waste Management at the Bishop Quinn Community Center in Palo Cedro.

Chamber members helped to direct and unload appliances, metal items, electronics, mattresses, yard objects, and various furniture from a steady stream of happy occupants of trucks/trailers/vehicles during the three-hour allotted period. Some other local representatives from the Palo Cedro Community Guild and the Palo Cedro Park organizations generously volunteered, besides our Shasta County District 3 Supervisor Mary Rickert pitching a hand to help make this a true community supported event.

Palo Cedro Community Park

Also, on Saturday, the Park Board planned a Park Clean-Up Day to do some landscape maintenance, unfortunately, not many people showed up for the workday. A few volunteers tackled the overwhelming chores of pulling weeds, weed whacking, picked up dead limbs, blew off walkways and distributed tanbark in the play areas.

For those wanting to stay connected and informed with Park events can go to their website at pcpark.org or follow them on Facebook