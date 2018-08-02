Dan’s Optical is accepting donations to help them replace prescription eyewear for individuals who have lost their glasses directly related to the Carr fire at 4624 Shasta Dam Blvd

Optometrist in Shasta Lake, Address: 4624 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake, CA 96019 Phone: (530) 275-8581 Website Local Redding Optometrist Kristi Davis, OD is offering replacement prescription glasses and contact lenses to those who have suffered loss during the Carr Fire. Additionally, while supplies last, anyone in the community is welcome to pick up complimentary eye moisture drops to help deal with any eye irritation from the smoky air conditions.

In collaboration with Vision Service Plan Insurance and Elite Optical Lab, Kristi Davis, OD in Redding is offering replacement prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses to all those who have suffered loss during the Carr Fire. Anyone who has either lost their home or experienced damage from the Carr fire is welcome to stop by with their current eyeglasses or contact lens prescription at 2515 Park Marina Dr. #201, Redding, CA . Dr. Davis is also honoring the Red Cross Eyes of Hope gift certificates that include eye exam and glasses.

The poor air quality from the smoke and ash can cause dry, red, burning or irritated eyes. All members of the community are welcome to pick up complimentary eye moisture drops, while supplies last. Dr. Davis recommends one drop in each eye, one to four times daily while symptoms persist. If irritation is not relieved by the drops, she advises seeking medical attention from an eye care provider. For more information on any of these services call 530.222.7271. Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. and Fridays 9:00 am -1:00 pm. Although things may feel upside down now, if you need eyeglasses replacements, contact lenses, or eye moisture drops, please call Kristi Davis, OD at 530.222.7271 or stop by her office at 2515 Park Marina Dr #201, Redding, CA.

Dr. Davis was quoted as saying “Since Redding is our home, we know every corner of our community has been touched by this tragic event. We’re here to help today and for the long term.”

Dr. Kristi (Patten) Davis is a Redding area Optometrist dedicated to providing friendly, personalized, and comprehensive eye care to patients of all ages. Dr. Davis grew up in Redding and has found fulfillment in serving the local community by supporting local causes and organizations. When not caring for patients, she enjoys staying active outdoors with her husband Todd and three children, Hayden, Lauren, and Keaton.