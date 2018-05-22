Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to share the news of grant funds awarded from The McConnell Fund in the amount of $671,001 to 39 organizations based in Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties. Supported projects range from equipment and facility upgrades to the expansion of existing, successful programs. Local volunteer panelists review proposals, conduct site visits, and make recommendations for grants to the Community Foundation Board of Directors for approval.

The McConnell Fund, managed for 17 years by the Community Foundation, considers grant requests up to $50,000 from eligible organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties and up to $30,000 from eligible organizations in Modoc and Trinity counties. Through this long-standing relationship, over nine million dollars has been distributed to local nonprofits and public entities in the five-county region.

The cumulative total for grants awarded under the umbrella of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation is now over $23 million since its inception in 2000.

For more information about future grant application deadlines or granting history for this and the other funds of the Community Foundation please visitwww.shastarcf.org/grants or contact Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer, amanda@shastarcf.org or call 530.244.1219

A list of grant awards is attached and available on the website.

Shasta County