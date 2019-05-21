Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to share the news of grant funds awarded from The McConnell Fund in the amount of $659,858 to 34 organizations based in Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties. Supported projects range from equipment and facility upgrades to the expansion of existing, successful programs. Local volunteer panelists review proposals, conduct site visits, and make recommendations for grants to the Community Foundation Board of Directors for approval.

The McConnell Fund, managed for 18 years by the Community Foundation, considers grant requests up to $50,000 from eligible organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties and up to $30,000 from eligible organizations in Modoc and Trinity counties. Through this long-standing relationship, over ten million dollars has been distributed to local nonprofits and public entities in the five-county region.

The following organizations in five counties were awarded funding from The McConnell Fund through the most recent grant cycle:

MODOC COUNTY

Organization Name Amount Awarded Purpose Alturas Garden Club $1,594 To replace front door, replace water heater, and replace hydrant at Whistle Stop Depot City of Alturas $7,260 To replace fencing, improve security and lighting at dog shelter Modoc County $26,600 To renovate Newell Community Park with new irrigation supplies, grass, new restrooms, lights, doors, recreation equipment, décor, etc. High Plateau Humane Society $3,787 To remodel Thrift Store to create a cat quarantine room Modoc County Sheriff’s Office $10,800 To build animal control housing and purchase safety equipment for animal control officers $50,041 TOTAL

SHASTA COUNTY

Organization Name Amount Awarded Purpose Alano Club of Redding $12,500 To remove old swamp coolers and replace with ductless mini split A/C systems Exodus Farms $23,000 To construct horse shelters, replace one existing damaged shelter, and purchase and install a generator Friends of the Schreder Planetarium $50,000 To replace the Schreder Planetarium projector and audio system Happy Valley Community Foundation $21,400 To update flooring, parking area & tables for the Happy Valley Community Center KIXE/Northern California Educational Association $17,879 To purchase additional technology components to complete upgrade to HD and purchase a security system Mercy Foundation North $40,000 To purchase pediatric cardiac monitors in support of the Pediatric Unit Campaign Project Spark Studio $6,000 To purchase three computers/workstations Shasta Family YMCA $50,000 To replace the roof over the basketball court and wellness center $220,779 TOTAL

SISKIYOU COUNTY

Organization Name Amount Awarded Purpose CASA of Siskiyou County $5,480 To purchase a new print/scan/fax system Dunsmuir Community Resource Center/Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative $11,300 To construct additional raised beds, install an irrigation system, purchase garden tools, and provide educational materials/supplies for the Dunsmuir Community Garden Happy Camp Community Action $41,300 To renovate the “Kids Wing” of the Community Center Madrone Senior Services $25,000 To replace vehicle to accommodate home delivery of meals Mt. Shasta Recreation & Parks District $14,500 To purchase and install new heating units in the Lower Lodge and Dance Hall buildings Siskiyou Child Care Council $30,000 To replace roof of child care center Tulelake Butte Valley Fair/10A District Agricultural Association $7,000 To fund the roof repair/replacement for restrooms and shower facility building City of Yreka $5,146 To refurbish the Yreka Sign Yreka Preservation Corporation $12,359 To replace roof and gutters of art studio space $152,085 TOTAL

TRINITY COUNTY

Organization Name Amount Awarded Purpose Ascend Wilderness Experience $5,900 To purchase new sleeping bags, backpacks, assorted straps & buckles, a gravity water filter, tarps, cooking utensils for youth backpacking trips Downriver Volunteer Fire Company $30,000 To fund the purchase and construction of bathroom, loft, and other building infrastructure components Trinity County Life Support $11,500 To purchase a Stryker power gurney Trinity Players Inc. $5,548 To purchase a wireless intercom system $52,948 TOTAL

TEHAMA COUNTY

Organization Name Amount Awarded Purpose Family Service Agency of Tehama County $2,400 To improve wheel chair ramps & sidewalks Job Training Center of Tehama County $20,000 To purchase new laptops and computer technology for computer lab, conference room furniture and office workstations Metteer Elementary School $50,000 To purchase new play equipment, access ramp, wood filler, and plastic borders for new playground North Valley Services/Tehama County Opportunity Center $9,605 To replace HVAC system Poor and the Homeless Tehama County Coalition (PATH) $15,000 To replace roof and windows of PATHWAYS house Resource Conservation District of Tehama County $32,000 To purchase a masticator head for fire prevention/brush removal Soroptimist International of Red Bluff $50,000 To fund a shade structure to be incorporated within “The Big Splash” splash pad project Western Open Fiddle Championships $5,000 To purchase and paint utility trailer $184,005 TOTAL

The cumulative total for grants awarded under the umbrella of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation is now over $26 million since its inception in 2000.

For more information about future grant application deadlines or granting history for this and the other funds of the Community Foundation please visit www.shastarcf.org/grants or contact Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer, amanda@shastarcf.org , 530-244-1219.