Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to share the news of grant funds awarded from The McConnell Fund in the amount of $659,858 to 34 organizations based in Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties. Supported projects range from equipment and facility upgrades to the expansion of existing, successful programs. Local volunteer panelists review proposals, conduct site visits, and make recommendations for grants to the Community Foundation Board of Directors for approval.
The McConnell Fund, managed for 18 years by the Community Foundation, considers grant requests up to $50,000 from eligible organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties and up to $30,000 from eligible organizations in Modoc and Trinity counties. Through this long-standing relationship, over ten million dollars has been distributed to local nonprofits and public entities in the five-county region.
The following organizations in five counties were awarded funding from The McConnell Fund through the most recent grant cycle:
MODOC COUNTY
|Organization Name
|Amount Awarded
|Purpose
|Alturas Garden Club
|$1,594
|To replace front door, replace water heater, and replace hydrant at Whistle Stop Depot
|City of Alturas
|$7,260
|To replace fencing, improve security and lighting at dog shelter
|Modoc County
|$26,600
|To renovate Newell Community Park with new irrigation supplies, grass, new restrooms, lights, doors, recreation equipment, décor, etc.
|High Plateau Humane Society
|$3,787
|To remodel Thrift Store to create a cat quarantine room
|Modoc County Sheriff’s Office
|$10,800
|To build animal control housing and purchase safety equipment for animal control officers
|$50,041
|TOTAL
SHASTA COUNTY
|Organization Name
|Amount Awarded
|Purpose
|Alano Club of Redding
|$12,500
|To remove old swamp coolers and replace with ductless mini split A/C systems
|Exodus Farms
|$23,000
|To construct horse shelters, replace one existing damaged shelter, and purchase and install a generator
|Friends of the Schreder Planetarium
|$50,000
|To replace the Schreder Planetarium projector and audio system
|Happy Valley Community Foundation
|$21,400
|To update flooring, parking area & tables for the Happy Valley Community Center
|KIXE/Northern California Educational Association
|$17,879
|To purchase additional technology components to complete upgrade to HD and purchase a security system
|Mercy Foundation North
|$40,000
|To purchase pediatric cardiac monitors in support of the Pediatric Unit Campaign
|Project Spark Studio
|$6,000
|To purchase three computers/workstations
|Shasta Family YMCA
|$50,000
|To replace the roof over the basketball court and wellness center
|$220,779
|TOTAL
SISKIYOU COUNTY
|Organization Name
|Amount Awarded
|Purpose
|CASA of Siskiyou County
|$5,480
|To purchase a new print/scan/fax system
|Dunsmuir Community Resource Center/Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative
|$11,300
|To construct additional raised beds, install an irrigation system, purchase garden tools, and provide educational materials/supplies for the Dunsmuir Community Garden
|Happy Camp Community Action
|$41,300
|To renovate the “Kids Wing” of the Community Center
|Madrone Senior Services
|$25,000
|To replace vehicle to accommodate home delivery of meals
|Mt. Shasta Recreation & Parks District
|$14,500
|To purchase and install new heating units in the Lower Lodge and Dance Hall buildings
|Siskiyou Child Care Council
|$30,000
|To replace roof of child care center
|Tulelake Butte Valley Fair/10A District Agricultural Association
|$7,000
|To fund the roof repair/replacement for restrooms and shower facility building
|City of Yreka
|$5,146
|To refurbish the Yreka Sign
|Yreka Preservation Corporation
|$12,359
|To replace roof and gutters of art studio space
|$152,085
|TOTAL
TRINITY COUNTY
|Organization Name
|Amount Awarded
|Purpose
|Ascend Wilderness Experience
|$5,900
|To purchase new sleeping bags, backpacks, assorted straps & buckles, a gravity water filter, tarps, cooking utensils for youth backpacking trips
|Downriver Volunteer Fire Company
|$30,000
|To fund the purchase and construction of bathroom, loft, and other building infrastructure components
|Trinity County Life Support
|$11,500
|To purchase a Stryker power gurney
|Trinity Players Inc.
|$5,548
|To purchase a wireless intercom system
|$52,948
|TOTAL
TEHAMA COUNTY
|Organization Name
|Amount Awarded
|Purpose
|Family Service Agency of Tehama County
|$2,400
|To improve wheel chair ramps & sidewalks
|Job Training Center of Tehama County
|$20,000
|To purchase new laptops and computer technology for computer lab, conference room furniture and office workstations
|Metteer Elementary School
|$50,000
|To purchase new play equipment, access ramp, wood filler, and plastic borders for new playground
|North Valley Services/Tehama County Opportunity Center
|$9,605
|To replace HVAC system
|Poor and the Homeless Tehama County Coalition (PATH)
|$15,000
|To replace roof and windows of PATHWAYS house
|Resource Conservation District of Tehama County
|$32,000
|To purchase a masticator head for fire prevention/brush removal
|Soroptimist International of Red Bluff
|$50,000
|To fund a shade structure to be incorporated within “The Big Splash” splash pad project
|Western Open Fiddle Championships
|$5,000
|To purchase and paint utility trailer
|$184,005
|TOTAL
The cumulative total for grants awarded under the umbrella of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation is now over $26 million since its inception in 2000.
For more information about future grant application deadlines or granting history for this and the other funds of the Community Foundation please visit www.shastarcf.org/grants or contact Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer, amanda@shastarcf.org , 530-244-1219.