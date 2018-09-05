Independent record label Miracle Mile Records enthusiastically announces the September 18th release of Scott Joss’ How Far to Jordan. This new release is an outstanding 12-song, adult contemporary, and country singer-songwriter studio album. Joss has been a legendary sideman to Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard & the Strangers, and Kris Kristofferson.

How Far to Jordan produced by Bruce Turgon at After Hours Recorders in Redding marks Joss’ third full-length album. Turgon has produced and recorded many regionally albums and is also a musician/songwriter that has performed with Foreigner, Lou Gramm, and Black Sheep.

These brand-new recordings will be available in formats of CD, streaming and download from all popular online retailers including www.ScottJoss.net .

How Far to Jordan showcases Joss’ journey as a musician and pays homage to his friends and departed heroes. The haunting and powerful title track has a recognizable and iconic vocal appearance by Kris Kristofferson. The album contains a smooth mixture of songs rounded out by co-writes with long-time collaborator of Merle Haggard’s Strangers, Doug Colosio, including She Might Make It Through the Night, Don’t Be Fooled, and Living in Hell With You.

After performing and recording with Haggard for over 14 years, Joss pays tribute to his friend and the country legend with an amazing cover of Footlights which also features vocals by Kristofferson, giving the song a whole new meaning and emotion.

Joss also pays tribute to longtime friend and songwriter Freddy Powers on Back Playing Honky Tonks Again, Wouldn’t That Be Something and You’re on The Road to My Heart.

Overall this album is a powerhouse of songs, musicianship and artistry that ranges from singer-songwriter, gospel, jazz, classic country and acoustic music with the undeniable prowess of the fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals by Scott Joss.

Engineered, mixed and mastered by Bruce Turgon, After Hours Recorders Redding, CA. Scott Joss – vocals, fiddle, acoustic and electric 5-string mandolin, acoustic and electric guitars; Bruce Turgon – bass guitar, electric guitar, 12-string guitar, piano, organ, synth and drum programming; Kris Kristofferson – vocals on tracks 3 & 5.

