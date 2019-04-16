During the weekend of April 12-13, 2019, twelve Trinity Hotshot wildland firefighters along with their support group and cheer squad, drove down to southern California to run in the Reebok Ragnar So Cal—a relay race starting in Huntington Beach ending in San Diego. The Ragnar Relay is approximately 200 miles raced in two days, one night period. Each of the 12 runners run three legs of the race with each leg ranging between three and 14 miles. The total distance a runner is responsible for ranges between 11 and 20 miles.
The local hotshot team crossed the San Diego finish line in 24 hours, 29 minutes and 16 seconds, giving them first place in their division of 22 teams. They also place fifth overall among 619 teams participating. The group of firefighters walked away with impressive medals, bragging rights and unforgettable stories of their epic adventure.
Team member and Trinity Hotshot Superintendent Richie Reposa said, “We thought the race would be a fun adventure that we could do as a group; that would also help prepare us for the next rigorous fire season ahead and to maintain our sense of crew cohesion even during our offseason.”
The Trinity Hotshot crew is very committed to their physical training and fire education so they can provide the best protection to our communities and other communities throughout the United States.
Here are the final results of the event.