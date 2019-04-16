During the weekend of April 12-13, 2019, twelve Trinity Hotshot wildland firefighters along with their support group and cheer squad, drove down to southern California to run in the Reebok Ragnar So Cal—a relay race starting in Huntington Beach ending in San Diego. The Ragnar Relay is approximately 200 miles raced in two days, one night period. Each of the 12 runners run three legs of the race with each leg ranging between three and 14 miles. The total distance a runner is responsible for ranges between 11 and 20 miles.

Starting at noon on April 12, the Hotshot team of Anthony Moore, Blaine Littleford, Harrison Kale, James Armstrong Jr, Jason Ballard, Richard Reposa, Ronald Schepps, Stefan Val, Stewart Parsons, Tristan Dias, Will Arrowsmith, and Zakary Munk ran throughout the night with the guidance of headlamps, tail lights, and safety vest until sunrise when they finally crossed the finish line on April 13, 12:29 p.m. at the San Diego Embarcadero Marina Park. In total, there were 36 handoffs and during each exchange, the team rallied together cheering each other often running side by side till the end of the leg in a true spirit of Hotshot camaraderie. The group spent the entirety of the 24+ hours in a Ragnar support van which was a combination of a hotel, locker room, cafeteria and cheer squad.

The local hotshot team crossed the San Diego finish line in 24 hours, 29 minutes and 16 seconds, giving them first place in their division of 22 teams. They also place fifth overall among 619 teams participating. The group of firefighters walked away with impressive medals, bragging rights and unforgettable stories of their epic adventure.

Team member and Trinity Hotshot Superintendent Richie Reposa said, “We thought the race would be a fun adventure that we could do as a group; that would also help prepare us for the next rigorous fire season ahead and to maintain our sense of crew cohesion even during our offseason.”

The Trinity Hotshot crew is very committed to their physical training and fire education so they can provide the best protection to our communities and other communities throughout the United States.

Here are the final results of the event.