By Judy La Russa,

On August 21, 2018, the Whitmore Action Group hosted a Town Hall meeting at the local Community Center moderated by community member Neal Sternberg. Attending by invitation were law and fire enforcement agencies, District 3 Supervisor, and medical disaster dignitaries to speak on their area connections, service and take questions from those attending while. The purpose for the town hall was to seek the public’s help in making Whitmore better and safer place and by getting the community involved.

The open forum had a relaxed atmosphere and at times jovial feeling to an audience of around 50 plus Whitmore community members attending.

California Highway Patrol officer Javier Garcia first spoke to the crowd on how his route consists of the Shingletown Resident Post that includes the Whitmore area. A person commented on the dangers downtown Whitmore was with fast and unsafe drivers and presented a question to the officer, “Why he does not patrol during peak hours.” Garcia said, “I can’t be everywhere and asks the community to “be good witnesses. When you see a problem get a good license number and report it. But, please be safe if you are driving.”

Attending the town hall meeting were Sheriff Tom Bosenko and Lt. Gene Randall representing the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Randall told the audience that he covers the non-roadway, unincorporated area of Shasta County and if community members had any questions they would be routed to him. He suggested to the crowd they start a neighborhood watch program, and someone spoke out that they were going to talk about that later during the community discussion period.

After the Sheriff Bosenko gave his introductions he had many suggestions about burglaries—don’t leave house unlocked, make a list, take photos and record items—then place them on a cloud (a term used for storing information from computer onto the internet), if possible engrave initials onto valuables—placing personal ID is not a good idea and keep track of serial numbers. He said he still recommends getting a safe for burglaries, even though safes did not fare well during the extremely hot fires.

District 3 Supervisor Mary Rickert gave her introductions and spoke of her love for living in a rural area and felt she can relate to the Whitmore community. The supervisor shared her experiences with the Hat Fire that developed in her home community of Fall River Mills area. “Our community pulled together, pulling out all the resources they could.” Rickert explained that the fire took out their electricity and one of the cell towers burned (her device company) making communications very difficult.

Community member Jim Miller asked a question about the trash problem where trash was flying out of garbage collection trucks. Addressing a question to CHP Officer Garcia, “Do you think you could follow the truck and write them a ticket,” said Miller in jest. Supervisor Rickert replied that she remembers talking with Miller on the phone about that issue and how they also discussed the extensive alcohol trash problem on Fern Rd. East. She said she sees this problem all over Shasta County and as she walks on a regular basis, she is continuously picking up trash. Sheriff Bosenko mentions that Waste Management is aware of the problem and suggests bagging trash may solve some of these problems. He also mentions that if citizens see anyone dumping that it is illegal and to contact law enforcement.

Supervisor Rickert said she was happy to see the Whitmore Community has developed a Fire Safety Council and a suggestion was made to contact the Shingletown group for questions. She mentioned that she was once on the State Board of Fire Protection and would be happy to help with grant procedures by writing a letter.

Another question asked by a Fire Safe Council member, “What do we do if we have a neighbor that does not want to reduce fuel?” Rickert replied that they need to contact CalFire—that they are supposed to have defensible space. She also mentions that maybe a neighbor is elderly and might just need some help.

A question was presented on evacuation. “We have bad cell service, no one has a (landline) phone anymore—I am afraid we are going to be left to burn.” Bosenko said that the Whitmore area is limited on directions on where to evacuate. “It will just depend on the fire location on which way you will be evacuated.” He said there is the “Reverse 911” for evacuation notices, that only works with a landline phone. But, there is also a program called “Code Red” that cell phone owners need to sign up with. He also mentions that there are radio and TV alerts and door to door notifications. He said, “But, don’t wait for evacuation notice, if you feel in danger, especially if there is a medical problem or if you have animals. Don’t wait for flames!”

Disaster, Infectious Disease, Base Station Coordinator Kenneth Luke of Mercy Medical Center talked to the group on his job description and mentioned the tragic mass shooting at the Tehama School a few years ago. Sara West asked Luke about tourniquets used during the shooting. Luke mentioned they had used tourniquets during the mass shooting and it had helped save the life of a couple of people. He mentioned that tourniquet preparedness is a good idea also for the rancher or any other injuries occurring in a rural area. Lt. Randall mentioned that he could talk with a person that would connect with the school in regard to educate teachers about a safe school plan.