From Redding Police Department

Camp Clean-Up: Parkview Riverfront/Cypress Bridge

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, our Community Clean-Up Team partnered with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, our

Homeless Outreach Officer, and Shasta County Social

Services to address pollution in the Parkview and Cypress Bridge areas along the Sacramento River waterway. Approximately 3,400 pounds of garbage was removed.

Despite the temporary suspension of illegal camping enforcement due to the Boise 9th Circuit Case, pollution of waterways remains a serious issue that can and must be addressed. We will continue to work with our agency partners to combat these issues whenever possible until the revised ordinance goes into effect, tentatively scheduled for February 16th, 2019.