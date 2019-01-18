Click on ad for more info

Are you concerned by the increase in homelessness in Shasta, Tehama, and Trinity counties? Do you want to learn how you can help our community better aid those in need?

Join the Shasta-Tehama-Trinity chapter of the ACLU for a discussion on issues surrounding homelessness. We’ll address what efforts have been made, the status of those efforts, and what is planned for the future.

PANEL ON HOMELESSNESS IN SHASTA COUNTY Join us to learn how you can fight economic injustice in our community. Thursday, January 24, 5:30-8 p.m.

Redding Library

1100 Parkview Ave

1100 Parkview Ave

Redding, CA 96001





The event is also a chance to learn how you can join your local ACLU chapter and fight for your values. Our chapter members work on a range of issues, including criminal justice reform, immigrants’ rights, and gender equity.