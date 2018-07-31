Due to the diligence of our local and social media community, 16 of the missing persons from our original list have been located in under two hours!
We are still looking for information on the following four people:
Richard Bigby – Redding
Bruce Brown – Old Shasta
Justin Jones – Redding
Glenda Prusa – Redding
If you are one of the people on this list, or you have information that can help law enforcement locate someone on this list, please contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530)225-4277.
