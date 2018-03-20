Monday, March 19 Trinity 9 — Redding Christian 5

By Wil Keepers

Redding Christian lost their softball opener to Trinity High School of Weaverville 9-5. Emma Clark, a freshman, pitched for the Lions opener and gave up six hits, but just one earned run.

The Lions led 4-1 in the first, but gave up 4 runs in the 3rd and 4 runs in the 6th innings, while just scoring one themselves. Livi Lindsey went 2-3 and stole 2 bases, Calley Rupert went 1-4, hitting a double and earning 2 RBIs, Hannah Batten went 2-4, and got two more RBIs, and Caroline Grigsby went 1-2 with an RBI.

The Lions (0-1) face Dunsmuir Tuesday in a back to back situation.