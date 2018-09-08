By Wil Keepers,

Photos by Barbara Rogers and Stats from Larinda Hughes.

The matchup between #2 Princeton and #5 Redding Christian began with a ceremony to thank those who made permanent lighting possible at the Redding Christian field. Then two good but inconsistent teams took the field under those lights, and the Lions found themselves playing catch-up most of the night.

Princeton found good success throughout the night overloading one side of the line and hoping the Redding Christian defense would not adjust. Then, when the Lions were thinking run and focusing on stopping this power play, the Eagles would throw the ball behind the defensive backs for big gains. The Lions coaches had seen this on film, they had prepared their players to deal with it, but it seemed that the players were not making the adjustments their coaches demanded. Princeton got the ball first, and took about four and a half minutes to drive 55 yards and score. The PAT failed and the Eagles led 6-0. Then it was the Lions turn. Isaiah Van Denend found seams in the Eagle front line, and then would hand off to his brother Josiah who had 5 early rushes for 28 yards. Four minutes later, the Lions scored on Isaiah Van Denend’s 1-yard touchdown and after a missed PAT, it was knotted back up at 6. But as the first quarter ended, Princeton was driving again, This drive included much more

passing and the Lions found themselves out of position repeatedly, and the Eagles completed a 15-yard pass for a touchdown, then added a 2 pt conversion to lead 14-6. On the Lions second possession of the game, the offense stalled past midfield, and the Lions punted down to the 15-yard line. But the Eagles sustained a third drive, ending with a 45-yard touchdown pass after 4 minutes, and after missing the PAT, the Eagles led 20-6.

It was gut check time after two consecutive scores, and the Lions responded. Isaiah Van Denend began to find open receivers and ended the drive connecting with Clark Smith for an 18-yard touchdown. After a two-point conversion, it was 20-14. But Princeton answered back with a 75-yard kickoff return and the Lions were staring again at a two-score deficit, 26-14. The Lions drove the ball from midfield, but the drive stalled and they had to punt it away, pinning the Eagles inside the 10. The Lions defense stood tall for the first time in the game and Redding Christian got the ball back with less than a minute left after a fumble recovery by Caleb Steffen at the 22. But the Lions couldn’t get anywhere, in fact, they lost yards and went into halftime 12 points down.

On the Lions opening possession of the second half, they found success with the power sweep, running the play several times then ending the drive with a touchdown pass to Jake Rodrigues. After the extra point by Jonah Osborne, it was 26-21, and it looked like anyone’s game. But again, almost a theme for the night, the Lions didn’t adjust to the overloaded line and Princeton took advantage, capping a response drive with a 50-yard touchdown to lead 34-21. For a time, neither team could score, for the last seven minutes of the 3rd and almost the whole 4th quarter, the Lions would make a few plays then stall, the Eagles would make plays then shoot themselves in the foot with a penalty. It was not out of reach, but as the 4th quarter melted away, it began to feel that way. Then with just a minute and 21 seconds left, the Eagles capped a drive with a 5-yard touchdown and at 42-21, the game was put out of reach with so little time remaining. With 1:14 left, the Lions began at their own 19-yard line, and completed 3 consecutive passes to Samuel Chiu to get all the way to the 3. Then Van Denend scored his fourth touchdown as time expired to make the final margin 42-27.

The Lions lost, not because they couldn’t compete, but because of the little things. Missed tackles, missed adjustments, dropped passes, overthrown passes, and slow developing plays that Princeton stuffed all played a part. The Lions went toe to toe with a good team and showed they belonged, but they also showed they have a long way to go to grow into a true contender.

The Lions rushed for 192 yards, led by Isaiah Van Denend’s 161 yards and 2 touchdowns on 25 carries, and Josiah Van Denend’s 5 rushes for 28 yards. Isaiah Van Denend passed for 8-16 for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. Clark Smith had 1 reception for an 18-yard touchdown and Jake Rodrigues had 1 for a 14-yard touchdown. Karson Molter caught 2 passed for 35-yard and a 2 point conversion, and Sam Chiu caught 3 passes for 81 yards at the end of the game.

On defense, Clark Smith led the team with 11 tackles, while Ryne Luaces added 9, Wyatt Hughes and Jake Rodrigues each had 8, and Sam Standifer added 7. The Lions created 1 turnover, a fumble recovered by Caleb Steffen, and had no turnovers of their own.

The Lions (1-2), will host Hayfork next Friday to begin play in the North League. Last year, they entered league play 0-2 losing to these same Los Molinos and Princeton teams, and went 6-1 and finished second in league. Almost all of their goals, winning league, making the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year, playoff success, are still before them, but they will need to grow up in a hurry to reach them.