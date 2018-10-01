Light it Red for Dyslexia Awareness, Sundial Bridge & Convention Center Fountain, Worldwide Dyslexia Day.
Join us at the south end of the Sundial Bridge wear Red or Gray to help raise awareness for the 1 in 5 with Dyslexia and release of California Department of Education’s Dyslexia Guidelines.
This event is brought to you by the generous support of Lisa Riggs, Educational Counselor, Christina Anderson, Dyslexia Specialist – Master Certified Barton Reading Tutor, Darcy Thompson of Thompson Reading Clinic, Kathy Estes, Barton Tutor, and Rowell Family Empowerment Center.