Monday, October 1, 2018
Light it Red for Dyslexia Awareness at the Sundial Bridge

Light it Red for Dyslexia Awareness at the Sundial Bridge

DYSLEXIA AWARENESS
October 15, 2017 from 8 to 9 pm
Sundial Bridge & Convention Center Fountain
 
Light it Red for Dyslexia Awareness, Sundial Bridge & Convention Center Fountain, Worldwide Dyslexia Day
 
Join us at the south end of the Sundial Bridge wear Red or Gray to help raise awareness for the 1 in 5 with Dyslexia and release of California Department of Education’s Dyslexia Guidelines. 
 
This event is brought to you by the generous support of Lisa Riggs, Educational Counselor, Christina Anderson, Dyslexia Specialist – Master Certified Barton Reading Tutor, Darcy Thompson of Thompson Reading Clinic, Kathy Estes, Barton Tutor, and Rowell Family Empowerment Center.

