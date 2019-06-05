On Monday, June 4th, 2019, at approximately 1:17 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to the Redding Library, 1100 Parkview Avenue, in regards to a gunshot victim at that location. Upon arrival, officers learned that a Hispanic male victim, later identified as 36 year old Alex Santivanezcortez of Redding, had been shot in the neck. Santivanezcortez was transported via ambulance to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of his wounds. He remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigation revealed that Santivancortez was shot by another Hispanic male suspect later identified as 57 year old David Anthony Escudero. Escudero was identified after portions of the incident were captured on surveillance video at the Redding Library. The vehicle he fled the library in was also captured on surveillance video.

Escudero can be seen on the video quickly walking throughout the library as if he was looking for someone. As he was walking, Escudero was frequently grabbing his waistband. When Escudero exits the library he observes Santianezcortez just outside the entrance and immediately becomes confrontational with him. Santianezcortez tries to avoid conflict and is repeatedly kicked by Escudero. Escudero then leaves the area of the library only to return a short time later and shoot Santainezcortez.

On Tuesday, June 4th, 2019, the Redding Police Department received information regarding the location of Escudero. Officers and investigators responded to 14966 Wonderland Boulevard just north of Redding. The vehicle Escudero was driving the day of the shooting was found in the driveway of the residence at that location. Escudero was arrested without incident and transported to the Redding Police Department for an interview before being booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of attempted murder.

Escudero and Santianezcortez both have history with rival criminal street gangs. At this

time the shooting appears gang-related as Escudero called Santianezcortez several derogatory names used to insult rival gang members during the assault. The respective gangs are not being named to prevent providing them with the publicity they desire.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The Redding Police Department wishes to thank the members of the Redding community who provided assistance with this investigation.

A picture of David Escudero has been attached to this release.