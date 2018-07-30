Dear Editor:

We all have our opinions about Bethel and mega-churches. We all have our opinions about everything. This is America, and we’re entitled to our opinions. However, when people on the internet so easily start rumors to spread hate toward one group or another, regardless of my instant personal feelings or opinions of that group, I usually try to do a bit of research to get the truth and form myself what’s called an “educated opinion”.

Lately, there has been a decent amount of rhetoric and spew about how Bethel is so greedy and awful because they won’t open their doors to evacuees of the Carr Fire. I, myself shared a post that was a screenshot of a Bethel member’s post asking for monetary donations and prayers. I thought to myself, “you’re going to get flack for sharing this one”, but clicked “share post” anyway. I got the usual flack from my friends who attend Bethel regularly, but I defended the post because I am opposed to tithing. I am opposed to the results of tithe when it allows fancy cars and people who “work” for the church to live in million dollar mansions– and I loathe the giant mega-churches lined with golden walls preaching to follow the path of Jesus when he, himself was meek and humble. Jesus wanted his followers to see the path of the meek and the humble, to know what it is not to have “things”. I don’t regret my shared post, but I do regret feeling like I was part of the bandwagon to hate on Bethel.

So I called the city of Redding to ask, “Who approves evacuation centers there?”. The conversation I had with a city official was very educational. The city of Redding does NOT have anything to do with approving evacuation centers. ALL evacuation centers must go through CalFire and the American Red Cross. The center must get permission and go through a sort of interview process of the proposed evacuation center before it is approved. Things that decide whether the facility is eligible are things like: 1. How close is other relief (i.e. stores, food, etc); 2. How far is it from the crisis; 3. Is there adequate space; 4. Are they willing to take ALL types of people/animals/etc?

CalFire declined to allow Bethel to use their facility as an evacuation center because they were too close the “action” of the Carr Fire. The city official I spoke with also said, “All evacuation centers and decisions for evacuation procedures have to be approved by CalFire.”

So, in short: because you’re American, you’re entitled to hate whomever you please, but if you’re so blinded by that hate you must spread fake news and rumors, then you are guilty of not having an “educated opinion”. Please, be American, be independent… think for yourself. Do the 5 minutes of homework I literally just did to get the truth on this subject.

Joey Ortez

Bella Vista