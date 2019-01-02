Click on ad for more info

The North State Breastfeeding Coalition is holding a Baby Expo from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, at the Veterans Hall at 1605 Yuba St. in Redding. The public is invited to attend and learn more about workplace options for breastfeeding, family leave laws and resources available to new parents. Many local organizations will be at the event to provide information and answer questions. This is a free event with fun activities, prizes, and refreshments.

A breastmilk donation drive will be held during the event. Parents can learn about breastmilk donation, get screened to be a donor, and donate frozen breastmilk at the event. All breastmilk donated through this event goes to the Mothers’ Milk Bank, a safe, certified human milk donation center that works throughout Northern California. As little as one-fourth of an ounce of donated breastmilk can help a premature baby thrive.

“Mothers that donate their milk are providing a life-saving gift for fragile and vulnerable infants,” said Kristi Richey, RD, IBCLC. “I encourage mothers to consider donating if they are able, as the need is greater than the supply.”

To learn more about the event or milk bank, visit the sites listed below.

North State Breastfeeding Coalition Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/NorthStateBreastfeedingCoalition

Shasta County Breastfeeding Support – 530-229-8446

www.shastawic.net (click Breastfeeding Support tab)

Mothers’ Milk Bank

www.mothersmilk.org