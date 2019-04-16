The League of Women Voters®of the Redding Area will be sponsoring and moderating a candidate forum for California Senate, District 1 on Saturday, April 20, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Redding Library. The League is a non-partisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government. We do not endorse or oppose candidates or political parties.

The top two candidates for the special election to fill the vacancy for the District 1 Senate seat on June 4 are Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley and they will both be participating in this forum which is open to the public. This forum is not a debate but will give each candidate the opportunity to introduce himself and respond to questions from the public in attendance.

For more information, please call 246-2563.