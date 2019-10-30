VOTE YOUR VALUES. SUPPORT YOUR CANDIDATE. VOTE TUESDAY, NOV. 5TH.

The League of Women Voters of the Redding Area*, encourages residents to register and exercise their right to vote in the Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Special Election to fill the vacant seat for Assembly District 1. Let your voice be heard. Be represented in Sacramento.

In Shasta County those registered can vote four ways:

1. If registered to Vote By Mail, mail in the postage-free ballot post-marked before midnight Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

2. Vote at your polling site in a private booth on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

3. Vote any time in a private booth at the Election Department, 1643 Market St, Redding CA, open Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm. For voters’ convenience, the Election Department will also be open Saturday, November 2 from 9 am to 3 pm.

4. Drop off your Vote By Mail Ballot in special boxes placed around the county or take it to your polling site.

If not registered, persons can register any time on or before Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Shasta County Election Department, 1643 Market St., Redding, CA. If you are registering within 15 days prior to the election, you can vote as a Provisional voter. When your information is verified, your vote will be counted.

For additional questions and information about the Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Special Election, please call the Election Department, 530.225.5730.

* The League of Women Voters is a nation-wide non-partisan organization founded February 14, 1920. Its main purpose is to assist those who are not familiar with registering and the voting process. During election years The League sponsors candidate and ballot measure forums.