On April 7, 2018, a residence was burglarized in east Redding while the homeowner was out of town. A large amount of property was taken, to include jewelry, electronics, and clothing from a recently deceased family member. Officer Chad Gross handled the

investigation and developed information leading him to a known narcotics house, located on the 2100 block of Comet Street. The residence has been the source of over 40 law enforcement calls for service since 2017. Many of the calls pertained to drug usage, narcotics sales, and disturbances. A search warrant was obtained for the location.

On April, 15, 2018, the Redding Police Department, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit, responded to the residence to search the location for narcotics and stolen property. Thirteen individuals were contacted at the home, including Troy Orbie Farrare (28 years of Redding), who fled from the residence by jumping fences and running through neighboring yards.

Farrare was caught two blocks from the home and fought with officers. He was arrested and found to have warrants for his arrest for the crimes of burglary and theft.

A search of the home led to the discovery of hypodermic needles, methamphetamine smoking pipes, and other drug paraphernalia in almost every single room. The residence was found to be

in deplorable conditions with the backyard filled with trash and debris. Four additional subjects were arrested at the scene.

Dominic Dever Cardwell (39 years of Redding) was arrested for maintaining a residence for the use or sales of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dominic Cardwell was also wearing clothing stolen from the burglarized residence and had warrants for his arrest for stealing a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ramona Maria Cardwell (36 years of Redding) and Aaron Matthew Huff (37 years of Redding) were also arrested for maintaining a residence for the use or sales of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katie Danielle Conn (31 years of Redding) was on the Supervised Own Recognizance (SOR) program through Shasta County. She was arrested for failing to charge her GPS bracelet.

In the coming weeks the Redding Police Department will work with City of Redding Code Enforcement officials to address additional health and safety concerns at the residence.