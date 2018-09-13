On Wednesday, September 13th, 2018 Redding Police Department Investigators, Neighborhood Police Officers, and members of the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force conducted an operation directed at gang issues and AB109 compliance in Redding. The operation targeted individuals who have been involved in recent gang-related crimes and areas where ongoing criminal activity has been a problem. Investigators collected street-level criminal intelligence while working recent cases and used that information to direct the efforts of the operation.

During the operation investigators located and seized cocaine, over 3 ounces of heroin, and approximately $3400 in cash related to narcotics sales. Five individuals were arrested and charges will be sought against three others.

Amongst those arrested was Daniel Ray Kuykendall, 51 years of Redding, who had 12 outstanding warrants for his arrest with a total bail exceeding 1.3 million dollars. Kuykendall had been on the run since February 2018, and was located hiding behind a mirror in a small travel trailer during a probation search conducted at 2187 Old Alturas Road in Redding.

Kuykendall was wanted for possession of explosives which were linked to an incident in the 3400 block of Hiatt Drive which occurred on February 15th, 2018. During that incident, nearby Buckeye School was evacuated because explosives were found in the

backyard of a residence on Hiatt Drive along with an anonymous note that informing the homeowner of what was in their yard. Investigators believe Kuykendall obtained the explosives during the burglary of a residence in Happy Valley where more than 100 pounds of explosives were later located in late February of 2018.

Kuykendall has a lengthy criminal history and has been booked into the Shasta County Jail 42 times since 1992.

A picture of Kuykendall has been attached to this release. Pictures of the narcotics seized have also been attached.