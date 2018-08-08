The Lassen National Forest and Bureau of Land Management have reopened campgrounds and recreation sites at Eagle Lake, as fire crews have completely contained the Whaleback Fire within fire lines. The agencies have also rescinded or reduced area closures.

The Lassen National Forest said the Merrill, Aspen Grove and Eagle campgrounds are now open, along with the Gallatin Marina, and Gallatin Beach and Day Use Area. Christie Campground remains closed. The campgrounds will be on a first-come, first-served basis until Aug. 16, when reservations will again be accepted.

The Bureau of Land Management has reopened the North Eagle Lake Campground, the camping area on Rocky Point, recreation areas on Buck’s Point and other public lands at the North Shore.

Some areas on the Lassen National Forest will remain closed as fire crews continue mopping up the 18,703-acre fire and completing suppression repairs. Information on the closed areas is available by visiting the Lassen National Forest website athttps://www.fs.usda.gov/lassen.

Closed areas will be marked with signs.

The Whaleback Fire broke out Friday, July 27, and forced evacuation of the Spalding community and Eagle Lake recreation sites.

Fire officials urged residents and visitors in the Eagle Lake area to use caution as fire crews and utility repair crews will be at work. Fire engines and utility repair vehicles will be using area roads. There is a continuing risk of fire-weakened trees in burned areas.

Additional information is available from the Lassen National Forest Eagle Lake Ranger District, 530-257-4188, or the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office, 530-257-0456.