(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 3043, the Hydropower Policy Modernization Act, which promotes hydropower development, streamlines licensing, and creates jobs.

LaMalfa said: “Hydropower is a common sense use of California’s waterways to potentially power thousands of homes. Unfortunately, it can take up to a decade to license a new project or relicense existing infrastructure. This legislation is about modernizing that process and streamlining licensing requirements so that important projects can move forward as opposed to stalling for years. Local input is a critical component of this, as the 1st district is home to two of California’s biggest hydro plants at Oroville Dam and Shasta Dam, and it’s important that we are able to utilize this practical and environmentally friendly method of producing energy.”

H.R. 3043, the Hydropower Policy Modernization Act, streamlines the permitting process and encourages the expansion of hydropower generation by establishing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as the lead agency for all hydropower authorizations, approvals, and requirements mandated by federal law. This bill will also drastically decrease costs to relicense non-federal dams.

